Suspension of athletics competition extended

FOLLOWING previous statements on March 17 and March 24, Athletics Northern Ireland, in collaboration with the other Home Country Athletics Federations and UKA, can confirm that the suspension period relating specifically to athletics competition has been extended until at least June 30.

"We have collectively taken the decision to extend the suspension of competition activity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in recognition that event organisers, clubs, athletes, officials and coaches need clarity, advanced notice and time to plan," explained a spokesperson.

"Whilst all licensed competition events across athletics scheduled up to June 30 are suspended, we will continue to review the wider suspension of all other athletics activity outside of competition (currently set to May 31).

"We will wait for a further announcement from the government in relation to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown period, expected during week commencing May 4, before further reviewing and updating on the current suspension period covering all other athletics activity.

"Athletics Northern Ireland continues to stress the importance of following UK government guidelines in relation to restrictions of movement, social distancing and out-of-home exercise."