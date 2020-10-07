Probbaly the best news you'll hear today...

CARLSBERG is offering complimentary pints in pubs across Northern Ireland, including a number across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Colum Campbell, Carlsberg Marketing Manager at Diageo Ireland, said: “It’s a tough time right now for everyone. The objective of this giveaway is to support pubs and bars as they welcome those getting together safely and responsibly.

“We know people no longer take for granted the simple pleasure of a pint and a chat with a friend. We wanted to do something to support those who are making up for lost time and getting together in a safe way, so we thought we could provide the pint and they can provide the chats.”

The pints can be claimed at anyexcuse.com/promo/yourcarlsbergNI and redeemed at more than 200 pubs and bars across Northern Ireland. A full list of participating outlets is available on the AnyExcuse website.

Last month, Tennents NI ran a similar promotion.