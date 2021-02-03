Normal People receives two Golden Globe nominations

Normal People receives two Golden Globe nominations
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

ELEMENT Pictures’ internationally acclaimed series 'Normal People' has received two Golden Globe nominations.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film and the series itself has been nominated for Best Limited Series or TV Film.

Edgar-Jones’ nomination for her portrayal of Marianne marks her first Golden Globe nomination.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards will take place virtually on February 28.

The series was produced by award-winning International production company Element Pictures and adapted by Sally Rooney alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe.

Normal People is an Emmy nominated drama for BBC Three in partnership with Hulu and the series also aired on RTE last year.

Filming took place in Dublin, Sligo, Italy and Sweden with Oscar nominated director Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger, Frank) and award-winning director Hettie McDonald (Howard’s End).

In a further boost for the irish film and television industry, 'Wolfwalkers' has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Animated) category while Irish actor Brendan Gleeson also received a nomination for his performance in The Comey Rule.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards will take place on February 28.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130