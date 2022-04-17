DAERA opens £1million rural business development grant aid fund

A scheme to help rural micro businesses to sustain, develop and recover from the Covid 19 pandemic will open on the 4 May 2022.

The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme is funded through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme, and will be delivered in partnership with local Councils.

The grant will provide capital assistance of 50% up to the value of £4,999 for the purchase of capital equipment to help rural businesses remain sustainable and recover from the ongoing pandemic. The grant funding will also provide the opportunity for some businesses to increase innovation activity as well as the efficiency of their rural businesses.

Rural Businesses continue to play a vital role in sustaining rural communities and hence their own sustainability at this challenging time is very important.

Details regarding the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme can be found on the DAERA website at: http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/initiatives-tackle-rural-poverty-and-social-isolation-trpsi. Only online applications can be accepted for this scheme. The Scheme opens for applications at 9.00am on 4 May 2022 and closes again at 12 noon on 31 May 2022.