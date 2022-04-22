Saturday's weather

Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Friday 22 April 2022 22:34
Any weekend plans? Make sure you check out the weather forecast presented by Clair Nasir.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
IRISH LEAGUE PREVIEW: Title-chasers look to get one hand on Gibson Cup
Covid-19 related deaths: week ending April 15
Domestic championships at Kirkistown this Saturday
D-day for Armagh
Permutations at both ends of the table
Galopin Des Champs among a strong entry for Fairyhouse on Sunday
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Telfer named in Ireland rugby Under-19 squad
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Large crowds attended the opening of Curry's Fun Park on Saturday.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130