Final call for McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football nominations

NORTHERN Ireland goalkeeping legend and McDonald’s ambassador Pat Jennings is calling on Chronicle readers to nominate their heroes of grassroots football before voting closes on Friday.

For the 19th year running, the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards will champion the local heroes who, through their clubs have made a hugely positive civic impact both on the pitch and during COVID-19, helping the game to return safely within communities.

The 2020 awards will honour the people at the heart of grassroots football with nine categories including: Club of the Year, Mum of the Year, Futsal Award, Inclusivity Award, People’s Choice, Volunteer of the year, Young volunteer of the year, Coach of the year.

Anyone who wants to submit a nomination for the awards can do so by visiting https://www.irishfa.com/irish-fa-foundation/grassroots-and-youth-football/mcdonalds-programmes/mcdonalds-ifa-grassroots-football-awards-2020.

“The proactive and valuable community work from local grassroots football clubs over the past months has been a huge credit to all involved in the local game," explained Pat.

"That is why, in a year like no other, nominating the unsung heroes of grassroots football is more important than ever before.

"I would encourage people to get on to the Irish FA website before Friday and nominate the volunteers who are at the heart of clubs and communities across Northern Ireland.

“The awards offer a unique opportunity to honour the volunteers of the grassroots game who are the heartbeat of clubs and communities. Their work in delivering participation and inclusivity for children is hugely important, and it’s great to see the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards continually champion these heroes.”

Nominations cast will create regional winners across award categories, with national winners set to be announced in November. The awards have seen clubs and volunteers from right across Northern Ireland gain special recognition in recent years, and this recognition is only possible through the nominations received from the football loving public.