Coleraine captain extends contract at Showgrounds

Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell.

COLERAINE have been handed a timely boost ahead of Thursday's Europa League preliminary round after club captain Stephen O'Donnell extended his contract.

The big skipper has put pen to paper on a two year extension to his current contract which means the Derryman will remain at the Showgrounds until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The former Institute defender has made 95 appearances for the Bannsiders since joining the club in 2017 and is one of manager Oran Kearney's lieutenants on the pitch.

"We're delighted," admitted Oran.

"He epitomises what the club is about, both on and off the pitch, and he has a hunger to do well this season after suffering a calf injury during the last campaign.

"Stephen is a big personality who leads by example and it's brilliant news for everyone concerned," he added.

O'Donnell's signing is just the latest canny piece of transfer business carried out by Oran Kearney as he seeks to maintain Coleraine's position as one of the formost clubs in the Irish League.

