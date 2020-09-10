Bannsiders enjoy good work-out against Linfield

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE continued their preparations for next week's Europa League clash with Motherwell with a behind closed doors game against Linfield on Thursday.

The game, played at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, ended in a scoreless draw at full-time.

The match went to penalties, with the Blues emerging triumphant.

On a more positive note for Oran Kearney, the game saw the return to competitive action of midfielder Jamie Glackin.

The Omagh man has missed the Bannsiders' previous two European games after sustaining an arm injury in the Irish Cup semi-final defeat to Ballymena Utd.

