TV boost for Dundalk

Virgin Media Television to broadcast all of club's Europa League group games live

By Damian Mullan

VIRGIN Media Television is delighted to announce that all of Dundalk FC’s Europa League group games will be live on Virgin Media Two (free-to-air) as well as Virgin Media Sport.

Follow every kick, tackle and goal as the Lilywhite’s take on the pick of Europe, kicking off on Thursday, October 22 at 5.30pm when they play Norwegian side Molde FC.

A full list of fixtures is below - all game will air on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport.

Thursday 22 Oct

17:30 - Dundalk v Molde               ​​               

20:00 - Celtic v AC Milan                    

Thursday 29 Oct 

20:00 - Arsenal v Dundalk                   

Thursday 5 Nov

17:55 - Rapid Vienna v Dundalk           

20:00 - Celtic v Sparta Prague            

Thursday 26 Nov

20:00 - Dundalk v Rapid Vienna          

Thursday 3 Dec

20:00 - Molde v Dundalk                     

Thursday 10 Dec

17:55 - Dundalk v Arsenal                   

20:00 - Celtic v Lille*                           

 

