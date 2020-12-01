Good luck to Kenny and the NI Women's team

A WIN over the Faroe Islands this evening will see the NI Women's team take another step closer to the Euros.

Victory in Tuesday's game at Seaview would see Kenny Shiels' side earn a play-off place for the championships.

On Friday, NI Women defeated Belarus 3-2 to put themselves in this position.

The hope now is that they can finish the job tonight.

Best of luck to Kenny and the Coleraine duo of Lauren Wade and Chloe McCarron, two important members of the team.