Brad in line to make debut against Chelsea

FORMER Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons is in line to face Premiership giants Chelsea this weekend, after joining League Two club Morecambe on loan for the rest of the season.

Lyons, in sparkling form for parent club Blackburn Rovers' Under-23s this year, links up with The Shrimps ahead of their FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Currently seventh in the fourth tier of English football, Morecambe were in scintillating form before their season was interrupted by an outbreak of Covid within the club at the end of December.

Four successive wins had them flying up the table but they have been inactive since Boxing Day and have had little time to prepare for their trip to London.

"I feel privileged to be here," Lyons told the Morecamble FC website.

“Morecambe's a good club that's on the up and fighting for a place in the play-offs at the minute so I can't wait to get started.

"Hopefully I can do well, help the club and maybe put myself in the spotlight.

"I know League Two is a very competitive league. I've watched loads of games at this level and it's going to be physical.

"There are a lot of good players within the league so I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"Fingers crossed I'm involved in such a big game as this weekend," added the Ballymoney man.

Frank Lampard's men go into the cup tie under a degree of pressure, having won just won of their last five games and with increasing speculation about the manager's position.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams has no such worries.

The sides meet at Stamford Bridge at 1.30pm on Sunday with the game being shown on the BBC i Player.