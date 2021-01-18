Brad 'living the dream'

FORMER Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons admits the experience of playing against Chelsea in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge is a ‘memory that will last a lifetime.’

The 23-year-old came on with about 15 minutes remaining for League Two club Morecambe in their third round clash on Sunday, a game the visitors lost 4-0.

“It’s an experience I’ll never forget, that’s for sure," said the 23-year-old Ballymoney man.