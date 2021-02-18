Coleraine FC launches official club podcast

COLERAINE FC have launched an official podcast, providing fans with a new way to enjoy a range of exclusive free content.

As part of continuous efforts to expand the range of content offered to supporters and provide an interesting insight into life at the club, Coleraine FC is excited to reveal the upcoming launch of an official club podcast, set to go live from today.

Entitled ‘Official Coleraine Podcast,’ weekly podcasts will be recorded and released each Thursday and feature everything from post match analysis and reaction of players, to previews of forthcoming games and discussion on all the latest club news and events.

The podcast will be hosted by Coleraine Chronicle Sports Editor Damian Mullan and this week’s panellists include Steven Crawford and Jonathan McNabb, with more guests and features to be announced in the coming weeks.

The club would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Cory McShane – who is on a ten week placement - for getting the podcast up and running.

The podcast will be available on most platforms with full instructions to follow.

Fans are also encouraged to get in touch with the podcast, whether it’s to discuss the previous week or ask upcoming guests a question.

To get in touch, email media@colerainefc.com or keep an eye on the club’s Instagram stories where we will be giving YOU the fans the opportunity to pose questions to guests.