Friel signs three year deal with Coleraine

NEW Coleraine striker Cathair Friel admits he can't wait to get started - now that his move from rivals Ballymena Utd is officially complete.

The Limavady man's move down the A26 had been widely rumoured but was finalised on Friday.

"I'm glad the news is out there now," he admitted.

"It's just nice to get everything signed and I can't wait to get started now.

"I'm delighted with the move," he added.

It's Friel's second spell at Coleraine - he was here briefly at the start of Oran Kearney's reign - and both player and manager are happy to be reunited.

"I had the joy of giving Cahair his debut for Limavady United against Coleraine as a fresh faced 16-year-old," said Oran.

"Eighteen months later I got the Coleraine job and Cahair and a few others came along with me.

"To be fair to him he probably realised at that age it would take a bit of time to get an opportunity and he jumped straight to go back to Limavady knowing games at a good level was better than maybe sitting waiting for that opportunity.

"To his credit he goes back there and scores a lot of goals, gets his move to the Premiership and scores a lot of goals for Ballymena.

"He's still on the fresh side of 30 and he's probably coming into his best years," added Oran.

For more on this story, pick up a copy of Tuesday's Chronicle...