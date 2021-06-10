Eur onto a winner with our tournament fixtures guide

Coleraine FC outlines plans for £7m stadium
The final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11.
EURO 2020 gets underway tomorrow – albeit a year later than planned.
It promises to be a summer feast of football as 24 nations attempt to be crowned Europe's best.
While neither Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland managed to qualify for the tournament, there will still be plenty of interest in the home nations with England, Scotland and Wales all competing.
These Euros will be different compared to other years, with fixtures being played right across Europe rather than in one host country. The semi-finals and finals will be played at Wembley, with Rome, Baku, Copenhagan, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Budapest, Munich and Seville all hosting games.
Here's a list of when the games will take place and what channel you'll be able to watch them on.
GROUP STAGE - Matchday 1
Friday, June 11
Turkey vs Italy, 8pm (Group A, BBC)
Saturday, June 12
Wales vs Switzerland, 2pm (Group A, BBC/S4C for Welsh language commentary)
Denmark vs Finland, 5pm (Group B, BBC)
Belgium vs Russia, 8pm (Group B, ITV)
Sunday, June 13
England vs Croatia, 2pm (Group D, BBC)
Austria vs North Macedonia, 5pm (Group C, ITV)
Holland vs Ukraine, 8pm (Group C, ITV)
Monday, June 14
Scotland vs Czech Republic, 2pm (Group D, BBC)
Poland vs Slovakia, 5pm (Group E, ITV)
Spain vs Sweden, 8pm (Group E, BBC)
Tuesday, June 15
Hungary vs Portugal, 5pm (Group F, ITV)
France vs Germany, 8pm (Group F, ITV)
GROUP STAGE - Matchday 2
Wednesday, June 16
Finland vs Russia, 2pm (Group B, BBC)
Turkey vs Wales, 5pm (Group A, BBC/S4C for Welsh language commentary)
Italy vs Switzerland, 8pm (Group A, ITV)
Thursday, June 17
Ukraine vs North Macedonia, 2pm (Group C, ITV)
Denmark vs Belgium, 5pm (Group B, ITV)
Holland vs Austria, 8pm (Group C, BBC)
Friday, June 18
Sweden vs Slovakia, 2pm (Group E, BBC)
Croatia vs Czech Republic, 5pm (Group D, BBC)
England vs Scotland, 8pm (Group D, ITV)
Saturday, June 19
Hungary vs France, 2pm (Group F, BBC)
Portugal vs Germany, 5pm (Group F, ITV)
Spain vs Poland, 8pm (Group E, BBC)
GROUP STAGE - Matchday 3
Sunday, June 20
Italy vs Wales, 5pm (Group A, ITV/S4C for Welsh language commentary)
Switzerland vs Turkey, 5pm (Group A, ITV)
Monday, June 21
Ukraine vs Austria, 5pm (Group C, ITV)
North Macedonia vs Holland, 5pm (Group C, ITV)
Russia vs Denmark, 8pm (Group B, BBC)
Finland vs Belgium, 8pm (Group B, BBC)
Tuesday, June 22
Croatia vs Scotland, 8pm (Group D, ITV)
Czech Republic vs England, 8pm (Group D, ITV)
Wednesday, June 23
Sweden vs Poland, 5pm (Group E, ITV)
Slovakia vs Spain, 5pm (Group E, ITV)
Portugal vs France, 8pm (Group F, BBC)
Germany vs Hungary, 8pm (Group F, BBC)
KNOCKOUT STAGE - Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Match one - Runner up Group A vs Runner-up Group B, 6pm
Match two - Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C, 8pm
Sunday, June 27
Match three - Winner Group C vs 3rd Group D/E/F, 6pm
Match four - Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/D/E/F, 8pm
Monday, June 28
Match five - Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group E, 6pm
Match six - Winner Group F vs 3rd Group A/B/C. 8pm
Tuesday, June 29
Match seven - Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group F, 6pm
Match eight - Winner Group E vs 3rd Group A/B/C/D, 8pm
KNOCKOUT STAGE - Quarter-finals
Friday, July 2
Winner of Match six vs Winner of Match five, 6pm
Winner of Match four vs Winner of Match two, 8pm
Saturday, July 3
Winner of Match three vs Winner of Match one, 6pm
Winner of Match eight vs Winner of match seven, 8pm
KNOCKOUT STAGE - Semi-finals
Tuesday, July 6
Quarter-final two winner vs Quarter-final one winner, 8pm
Wednesday, July 7
Quarter-final four winner vs Quarter-final three winner, 8pm
KNOCKOUT STAGE - Final
Sunday, July 11
Semi-final one winner vs Semi-final two winner, 8pm