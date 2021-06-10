Eur onto a winner with our tournament fixtures guide

EURO 2020 gets underway tomorrow – albeit a year later than planned.

It promises to be a summer feast of football as 24 nations attempt to be crowned Europe's best.

While neither Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland managed to qualify for the tournament, there will still be plenty of interest in the home nations with England, Scotland and Wales all competing.

These Euros will be different compared to other years, with fixtures being played right across Europe rather than in one host country. The semi-finals and finals will be played at Wembley, with Rome, Baku, Copenhagan, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Budapest, Munich and Seville all hosting games.

Here's a list of when the games will take place and what channel you'll be able to watch them on.

GROUP STAGE - Matchday 1

Friday, June 11

Turkey vs Italy, 8pm (Group A, BBC)

Saturday, June 12

Wales vs Switzerland, 2pm (Group A, BBC/S4C for Welsh language commentary)

Denmark vs Finland, 5pm (Group B, BBC)

Belgium vs Russia, 8pm (Group B, ITV)

Sunday, June 13

England vs Croatia, 2pm (Group D, BBC)

Austria vs North Macedonia, 5pm (Group C, ITV)

Holland vs Ukraine, 8pm (Group C, ITV)

Monday, June 14

Scotland vs Czech Republic, 2pm (Group D, BBC)

Poland vs Slovakia, 5pm (Group E, ITV)

Spain vs Sweden, 8pm (Group E, BBC)

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary vs Portugal, 5pm (Group F, ITV)

France vs Germany, 8pm (Group F, ITV)

GROUP STAGE - Matchday 2

Wednesday, June 16

Finland vs Russia, 2pm (Group B, BBC)

Turkey vs Wales, 5pm (Group A, BBC/S4C for Welsh language commentary)

Italy vs Switzerland, 8pm (Group A, ITV)

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine vs North Macedonia, 2pm (Group C, ITV)

Denmark vs Belgium, 5pm (Group B, ITV)

Holland vs Austria, 8pm (Group C, BBC)

Friday, June 18

Sweden vs Slovakia, 2pm (Group E, BBC)

Croatia vs Czech Republic, 5pm (Group D, BBC)

England vs Scotland, 8pm (Group D, ITV)

Saturday, June 19

Hungary vs France, 2pm (Group F, BBC)

Portugal vs Germany, 5pm (Group F, ITV)

Spain vs Poland, 8pm (Group E, BBC)

GROUP STAGE - Matchday 3

Sunday, June 20

Italy vs Wales, 5pm (Group A, ITV/S4C for Welsh language commentary)

Switzerland vs Turkey, 5pm (Group A, ITV)

Monday, June 21

Ukraine vs Austria, 5pm (Group C, ITV)

North Macedonia vs Holland, 5pm (Group C, ITV)

Russia vs Denmark, 8pm (Group B, BBC)

Finland vs Belgium, 8pm (Group B, BBC)

Tuesday, June 22

Croatia vs Scotland, 8pm (Group D, ITV)

Czech Republic vs England, 8pm (Group D, ITV)

Wednesday, June 23

Sweden vs Poland, 5pm (Group E, ITV)

Slovakia vs Spain, 5pm (Group E, ITV)

Portugal vs France, 8pm (Group F, BBC)

Germany vs Hungary, 8pm (Group F, BBC)

KNOCKOUT STAGE - Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Match one - Runner up Group A vs Runner-up Group B, 6pm

Match two - Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C, 8pm

Sunday, June 27

Match three - Winner Group C vs 3rd Group D/E/F, 6pm

Match four - Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/D/E/F, 8pm

Monday, June 28

Match five - Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group E, 6pm

Match six - Winner Group F vs 3rd Group A/B/C. 8pm

Tuesday, June 29

Match seven - Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group F, 6pm

Match eight - Winner Group E vs 3rd Group A/B/C/D, 8pm

KNOCKOUT STAGE - Quarter-finals

Friday, July 2

Winner of Match six vs Winner of Match five, 6pm

Winner of Match four vs Winner of Match two, 8pm

Saturday, July 3

Winner of Match three vs Winner of Match one, 6pm

Winner of Match eight vs Winner of match seven, 8pm

KNOCKOUT STAGE - Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 6

Quarter-final two winner vs Quarter-final one winner, 8pm

Wednesday, July 7

Quarter-final four winner vs Quarter-final three winner, 8pm

KNOCKOUT STAGE - Final

Sunday, July 11

Semi-final one winner vs Semi-final two winner, 8pm