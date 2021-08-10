Striker David Parkhouse signs three year deal with Ballymena United

Shaun Oneill

Reporter:

Shaun Oneill

Email:

sport@ballymenaguardian.co.uk

BALLYMENA United have signed striker David Parkhouse on a three year deal, pending international clearance.

News that the 21-year-old has joined the Sky Blues was announced tonight (Tuesday) on the United website.

The Strabane native joins from Derry City, having returned from playing in England earlier this year.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey said he is absolutely delighted to have secured the services of the striker.

Despite interest from other clubs Parkhouse saw Ballymena United as an opportunity to play more regularly.

Boss Jeffrey said United will be a place where he will continue to learn and be well looked after in terms of his own career development.

“He is a young man who is very hungry to do well for himself and now for Ballymena, and in the conversations that we had, it was how other players have progressed whilst being here which was a big attraction to him joining,” outlined Jeffrey on the United website.

Parkhouse will take squad number 19 this season, and will be sponsored by BUFC Development Committee.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Former Coleraine player, coach and manager Victor Hunter paus one final visit to the Showgrounds following a Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday.

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130