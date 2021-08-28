Aaron Canning joins Dungannon Swifts

DUNGANNON Swifts have announced the signing of defender Aaron Canning from Coleraine.

The Swifts revealed the news on the club's social media channels this morning.

It is the latest signing by Swifts' boss Dean Shiels ahead of the new Danske Bank Premiership season.

The county Tyrone club welcome Glentoran to Stangmore Park this afternoon.

More on this breaking story as we get it.