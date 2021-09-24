BREAKING: Limavady Utd reinstated in Bet McLean League Cup

The NI Football League can confirm that the NIFL League Cup Committee have today ruled on a player eligibility case.

Following transparent notification from Larne FC, the eligibility of one of their own players was raised in relation to his appearance in the BetMcLean League Cup second round tie against Limavady United on 14 September 2021.

The case was considered by the NIFL League Cup Committee today (Friday 24 September) and has ruled that the player has not been registered in accordance with Rule 23 of the NIFL League Cup Rules 2021/22.

Therefore, in accordance with Rule 24 of the NIFL League Cup Rules 2021/22, Larne FC will be dismissed from the competition and the club losing the game in such circumstances (Limavady United) shall replace the dismissed club and progress to the next round.

The ineligibility has not impacted any Danske Bank Premiership matches.