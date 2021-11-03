Bet McLean League Cup quarter-finalists known

THE BetMcLean League Cup quarter-final line-up was confirmed on Tuesday night following third round victories for Limavady United and Linfield.

The Roesiders caused the upset of the round with a memorable 3-2 defeat of Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds.

The Premier Intermediate League side raced into the lead after barely 15 seconds when Ryan Doherty lobbed the ball over Swifts keeper Niall Morgan.

Dean Shiels' side levelled early in the second half through Cahal McGinty but Limavady regained the advantage soon after Dean Brown beat the offside trap to slot past Morgan.

The Swifts equalised for a second time on 70 minutes, this time through James Convie's finish into the far corner after Ryan Mayse's delivery was nodded into his path.

However, Limavady moved back in front once more with 11 minutes remaining - and this time it proved to be final - when Alex Pomeroy slotted home from the spot.

United now travel to face Warrenpoint Town at Milltown in the last eight next Tuesday night (November 9).

At Windsor Park, Linfield hit no fewer than 11 goals as they swept past the PSNI.

Billy Chadwick claimed the match ball with a hat-trick but the scoring was opened by 16-year-old Callum Marshall.

Michael Newberry also twice found the net, with other goals coming from Jamie Mulgrew, Andrew Clarke, Jordan Stewart, Ahmed Salam and Christy Manzinga.

The full quarter-final line-up now reads:

Ballymena United v Linfield

Coleraine v Glentoran

Portadown v Cliftonville

Warrenpoint Town v Limavady United

Ties to be played Tuesday November 9, kick-off 7:45pm.