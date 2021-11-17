Weekend's junior football results

Big wins for Ballymoney Utd Reserves and Portrush Reserves

Weekend's junior football results

Glebe Rangers Reserves player Ryan Brolly turns to celebrate his goal against Coleraine Olympic in the Chronicle Cup match at the Joey Dunlop Centre. WK46KC24BMSP

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

NWFA Matt Morrison Memorial Cup

Upperlands 7 - 2 Millburn

CADL Premier League

Garvagh 2 - 2 Draperstown Celtic

Kilrea Utd 2 - 1 Ballycastle Utd

Maghera Strollers 2 - 1 Aghadowey

Magherafelt Sky Blues 3 - 3 Portrush

Magherafelt Reds 0 - 2 Heights

CADL Chronicle Cup

Dervock 3 - 1 Riada

Portstewart Town 5 - 1 Dunloy Development

Portrush Colts 1 - 7 Macosquin

Coina Rovers 0 - 5 Sperrin Athletic

Draperstown Celtic Res 4 - 1 Glenshane Athletic

Portrush Res 14 - 0 Ballymoney YM Athletic

Glebe Rangers Res 5 - 4 Coleraine Olympic

Ballycastle Utd Res - Heights Res (Postponed)

Ballymoney Utd Res 13 - 1 Tullans Res

Balnamore 4 - 0 Tullans

