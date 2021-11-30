Glentoran next up for Coleraine

ANOTHER day, another big game for Coleraine.

Sandwiched between Saturday's draw with Cliftonville and the weekend visit of Linfield comes Tuesday night's game against Glentoran at the Showgrounds.

It's the latest in a series of high profile games which has seen huge crowds pack into the Ballycastle Road ground.

And tonight promises to be no exception.

"It's another tough one and it's great," admits Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney.

"I like to take pride in our training being good and the boys looking forward to coming to training but you ask any player would they rather train or play a match and they'll say 'play a match.'

"Hopefully we'll get another good crowd. The lights and everything else at this time of the year makes it exciting as well so we'll look forward to it and hopefully get another big performance."

This is the third meeting of the sides this season with the Glens yet to taste victory: a 2-2 draw in the league at the Oval was followed by a win for Coleraine in the Bet McLean League Cup and Kearney knows his side will have to be at their best if they want to maintain that record.

"When you look at their squad of players - and they've just bought another for January - their squad is phenomenal," he says.

"They could probably field two teams in the Irish League and more than hold their own and that's the challenge.

"That's what we've got to push against and what we've got to be ready for. Those are the levels we have to hit.

"We know what it takes to get a result against the full-time teams. Thankfully we've done that season so it's important we've got to go and just try and hit our level again.

"There was that trilogy of draws towards the end of last year and generally there hasn't been a huge amount between us in games so it's important we just go and get that big performance again," he insists.