Portstewart Town get tough draw in fonaCAB Junior Cup

PORTSTEWART Town have been handed a tough draw in the fifth round of the fonaCAB Junior Cup fifth.

The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, sees the north coast side travel to north Belfast to take on Crumlin Star II.

Magherafelt Sky Blues, meanwhile, also travel to the city to face St Mary's of Newtownabbey.

The full draw is: Magherafelt Sky Blues v St Mary's (Newtownabbey), Enniskillen Town United v Goodyear, Crumlin Star II v Portstewart Town, Hill Street v Bangor YM, Coalisland Athletic v NFC Kesh, Tummery Athletic v Enniskillen Rangers, Finaghy v Willowbank (*tie of the round*), Strathroy Harps v Harryville Homers.

All ties in the last 16 of the competition are set to be played on Saturday, 5 February (13.30 ko).