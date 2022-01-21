Derby clash in store in Intermediate Cup

LOUGH 41 Premier Intermediate League clubs Portstewart and Limavady Utd get a break from league action this weekend when they compete in the third round of the McComb’s Coach Travel Intermediate Cup.

The Seahawks make the short trip to the Riada Stadium to face Ballymoney Utd while the Roesiders are also on their travels, to Inver Park to take on Larne Olympic.

Johnny Law will be hoping his side can return to winning ways after going down to a disappointing defeat at Banbridge Town in their last outing, Reece Doyle with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 defeat.

The north coast side have been inconsistent to date - performing well in knock-out competitions but struggling for consistency in the league.

They won the Craig Memorial Cup over Christmas and defeated Championship club Institute in the first round of the Gelston's Irish Whiskey Irish Cup earlier this month, earning themselves a glamour second round game at Ballymena Utd.

Saturday's opponents Ballymoney Utd, meanwhile, are in decent form themselves and are well positioned in the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League.

They sit fourth in the table with 25 points, some distance behind league leaders Belfast Celtic, but close enough to the teams above them to make the second half of the league season interesting.

Stuart McMullan's team are one of the form sides in the division, unbeaten in their last six games, winning five and drawing one, and go into the game on the back of a thrilling 6-4 defeat of Desertmartin last week.

Luke Taylor netted a hat-trick in that game and will need to be watched by a Portstewart defence marshalled by former Coleraine man Johnny Watt while United's recent signing Conor McGovern also found the target.

It promises to be a fascianting game between two of the leading clubs of their level and a big crowd is expected at Riada.

Meanwhile, Andy Law takes his Limavady side to Inver Park for an intriguing game against Larne Olympic.

The Roesiders have enjoyed a good first half of the season under their new manager and are well placed in the Premier Intermediate League.

They are currently in fifth place with 16 points - six behind current leaders Armagh City. However, they have two games in hand over the Cathedral City side.

In Alex Pomery they have one of the most in-form strikers in the league and they will need him to be at his best to book their place in the next round.

McComb’s Coach Travel Intermediate Cup, Round Three

Glentoran II v Derriaghy CC

Armagh City v Immaculata

Newington v Linfield Swifts

Rathfriland Rangers v Greenisland

Crewe United v Downshire YM

Brantwood v Chimney Corner

Crumlin Star v Bourneview Mill

Belfast Celtic v Lisburn Distillery

Ballymoney United v Portstewart

Holywood v Ballymacash Rangers

East Belfast v Maiden City

Valley Rangers v Ards Rangers

Larne Olympic v Limavady Utd

Bangor v Comber Rec *TIE OF THE ROUND*