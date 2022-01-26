Ballymena Utd officials invited to attend IFA disciplinary committee

Top of the agenda will be incident involving United spectators which took place at the end of the derby clash with Coleraine at Christmas

Ballymena Utd officials invited to attend IFA disciplinary committee

Ballymena Utd defeated rivals Coleraine in the festive clash.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

BALLYMENA United have been asked by the Irish Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee to attend a meeting this evening, Wednesday January 26.

Top of the agenda will be the incidents involving United spectators which took place at the end of the ‘derby’ Premiership clash with Coleraine on Monday, December 27.

Individuals identified in the incident have been suspended indefinitely from attending Ballymena United home games while the police investigations continue.

In a statement from the club they say the PSNI have contacted United and Mid and East Antrim Council seeking evidence from the alleged incident.

They said while the investigation is live no other information could be given.

The incident involved some home supporters climbing over the wall in front of the home stand.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130