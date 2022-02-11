Crawford Cup to take centre stage

LOCAL clubs Ballymoney United and Dunloy get a break from Ballymena and Provincial League action this weekend as they take part in the first round of the Crawford Cup.

Ballymoney Utd, currently third in the Intermediate League behind St James' Swifts and league leaders Belfast Celtic, host North Belfast United at the Joey Dunlop Centre, kick-off 1.30pm.

United, who have won their last two games, will hope to make full use of home advantage and book their place in the next round.

Neighbours Dunloy are also at home - against fellow Intermediate League side Wakehurst - kick-off 1.30pm at McCamphill Park.

The village side sit seventh in the league, two places and ten points behind their Ballymena opponents.

They go into Saturday's game in wretched form, having won one and lost five of their last six games, with Wakehurst only slightly better with three wins in the last six games.

However, with Conor McKinley finding the target on a regular basis and with home support they will be quietly confident of progressing.

Finally, fourth-placed Glebe Rangers face a difficult league game away at league leaders Belfast Celtic.

The Suffolk Road club are 10 points ahead of nearest challengers St. James' Swifts and 16 clear of Saturday's opponents.

They have yet to lose a league game this season and it would be a major shock if this record was to go this weekend.