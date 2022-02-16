Bet McLean League Cup final tickets now on sale

Tickets for the BetMcLean League Cup final are now on sale from www.nifootballleague.com/tickets

The showpiece final between Cliftonville and Coleraine will be held at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Sunday 13 March (kick-off 3pm)

Tickets will be priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Cliftonville supporters will be housed in the North Stand (both upper and lower decks).

Coleraine Supporters will be housed in both the South Stand and the East Stand.

Hospitality tickets for the Danny Blanchflower Lounge are available and these will include tickets in the South Stand, access to the lounge with a paid bar, and a complimentary burger and pint.

These will be priced at £35 per ticket.

All club tickets will be now exclusively sold online, there will be no physical tickets printed and issued to the club.

Enquiries about acccessibility tickets should be directed to info@nifootballleague.com.