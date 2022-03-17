How to get your hands on free tickets for this weekend's Irish League football

The National Lottery Football Weekends kick off this weekend and find out how you can get free tickets to a NI Football League game near you!

As part of a celebration of the beautiful game across the UK, the project provides an exclusive ticket offer as a thank-you to National Lottery players who have helped keep clubs alive during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Football was brought to a halt in 2020 and it was during those difficult times that National Lottery players stepped in to help protect many clubs, providing much-needed funding of over £12.5 million across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

As a thank-you for this essential support, clubs across the Danske Bank Premiership, Lough 41 Championship and Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League will, for one home fixture in March or April, run a special ‘Buy One Get One Free’ ticket offer for National Lottery players to watch their local team and experience the vital role clubs play in their communities.

Backed by Gareth McAuley, Ally McCoist and Karen Carney, the campaign is being delivered in partnership with the Irish FA, NIFL, National League, The FA, the Scottish FA and the Football Association of Wales.

The National Lottery has backed grassroots and community football across the UK with £200 million since 1995

To discover more about The National Lottery Football Weekends and to find your nearest match visit www.thenationallotteryfootballweekends.co.uk.

This weekend’s National Lottery Football Weekend games

Danske Bank Premiership fixtures

Friday 18 March

Carrick Rangers v Larne

Saturday 19 March

Ballymena United v Glentoran

Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town

Glenavon v Cliftonville

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Portadown v Coleraine

Lough 41 Championship fixtures

Saturday 19 March

Ards v Knockbreda

HW Welders v Dergview

Dundela v Ballyclare Comrades

Institute v Annagh United

Loughgall v Ballinamallard United

Newry City v Queen’s University

Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League fixtures

Saturday 19 March

Banbridge Town v Armagh City

Limavady United v Bangor

Newington v Tobermore United

Portstewart v Moyola Park

PSNI v Dollingstown

To find out more about your team’s National Lottery Football Weekend offers visit their club website and (or) official social media pages for more information.