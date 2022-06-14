Striker David McDaid signs three year deal with Ballymena United

Ballymena United have signed David McDaid from Larne.

The striker comes to the Showgrounds on a three year contract.

Part of the deal will see Ballymena United captain Leroy Millar being released from his contact to join Larne immediately.

On the Ballymena United website manager David Jeffrey said they are delighted to have signed a player of David’s calibre.

“We don’t need to go on about what he has achieved and why we were interested in signing him, his statistics speak for themselves and we and our supporters are only too aware of the quality we have signed,” manager Jeffrey told the website.

“He is currently away on honeymoon having just got married, and so we give Faye and himself our congratulations and we look forward to linking up upon their return.”

Former York City striker McDaid brings a proven pedigree to the Showgrounds, adept at scoring goals in the Irish League across spells at Larne, Cliftonville and Coleraine, alongside winning accolades in the League of Ireland with Derry City and Waterford.

The move will see Cullybackey man Leroy Millar released to join Larne immediately.

“At the time that Larne announced signing Leroy we were hopeful that there was still a bit more business to complete before being able to put a closure on that, hence the wait to make our full comments and thanks,” outlined Jeffrey on the website.

“Leroy has been a great servant to Ballymena United from a young age and his appearance totals during our time here will reflect that, a local lad who went on to captain his hometown club - something we are working with all our youth teams to aspire to achieve.”

Jeffrey said Millar is at a stage in his life and career where the attraction of full time football is here - “And whilst he was torn between deciding, we can’t fault him for choosing to pursue that and we wish him all the best for the future.”

The United manager conducted these latest transfer dealings whilst also on holiday in Spain, and confirmed that the final agreement for McDaid was sealed in the security line ahead of his flight home on Tuesday afternoon.

“It may be the ‘off season’, but when it comes to managing a club there is certainly no break in football. We work all year round on the development of the team, and at this time of year that obviously includes incomings and outgoings, and over the next week the supporters will start to see the new squad take shape ahead of the return for pre-season. The news today (Tuesday) is just the start, and is a fantastic way to end our holiday,” he told the United website.