Covid-19 has impact on sporting fixtures
SUNDAY'S Derry Intermediate Football Championship final between Steelstown and Greenlough (Bellaghy 1pm) and Saturday’s Junior Football Championship semi-final between Craigbane and Magilligan (Dungiven, 2pm) will now be played behind closed doors following updated Covid-19 restrictions that have come into force in the Derry and Strabane Council area.

Meanwhile, spectators will not be permitted to attend football matches in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, at any level, regardless of protocols laid out in the Irish FA’s ‘A Return to the Everyday Game’ document, it has been confirmed.

The Irish FA made the announcement on Friday after a further 934 cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland were revealed.

The changes come amid growing speculation that new measures will be introduced across the rest of the province to deal with the continuing threat of coronavirus.

