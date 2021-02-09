Remembering Dunloy's 1995 Ulster title win at Casement

By Damian Mullan

IN this week's Chronicle, we take a trip back in time, to 1995, to remember Dunloy's Ulster Hurling Championship win over Down champions Ballycran.

Dominant in all areas of the pitch, the north Antrim men powered their way to a 2-18 to 0-9 win over their outclassed opponents at Casement Park.

Sharp-shooting Alastair Elliott walked away with the 'man of the match' award after scoring two goals but he received good support from the likes of Gregory O'Kane who helped himself to four points.

For a full report and photos from the game, pick up a copy of this week's Chronicle.

