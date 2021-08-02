Six Derry players on 2020 Minor Team of The Year

DERRY'S All Ireland Minor football success has been rewarded with six of their players named on the team of the championship.

To give it a further boost, team captain Matthew Downey was named as the top player of the competition, a consolation for the team leader who suffered a hand injury in his first game back for his club Lavey.

The inspirational captain showed incredible calm to score a last-gasp penalty to win the All Ireland title in dramatic fashion against Kerry to end a stunning year for Martin Boyle's team in the most memorable of fashions.

Goalkeeper Kian McGonigle has been a key figure in Derry's Ulster and All-Ireland successes this season and he is named alongside Derry men Lee Brady, Eoin McEvoy, Mark Doherty and Lachlan Murray.

"Electric Ireland, proud sponsors of the GAA Minor Championships, is pleased to spotlight 15 outstanding performers from the 2020 Minor Football season, unveiling the 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year and the Electric Ireland Minor Football Player of the Year," said a spokesperosn for Electric Ireland.

"Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused many delays to the season, the 2020 Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship proved to be an exciting championship and an excellent showcase of the young talent in the GAA."

The remainder of the 'Minor Team of the Year' features four players from All-Ireland finalists, Kerry, two from Leinster champions Meath and one each from Monaghan, Offaly and Roscommon.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Twitter.

The 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year: Kian McGonigle (Derry and Dungiven), Liam Kelly (Meath and Ratoath), Lee Brady (Derry and Bellaghy), Dara O’Callaghan (Kerry and Kilcummin), Oisín Maunsell (Kerry and Na Gaeil), Eoin McEvoy (Derry and Magherafelt), Cathal Ryan (Offaly and Daingean), Connor Eccles (Monaghan and Cremartin), Paudie O’Leary (Kerry and Gneeveguilla), Mark Doherty (Derry and Newbridge), Matthew Downey (Derry and Lavey), Keith Evans (Kerry and Keel), Conor Hand (Roscommon and St Brigid’s). Lachlan Murray (Derry and Desertmartin), Eoghan Frayne (Meath and Summerhill).