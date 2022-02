EOGHAN Rua's All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie Championship semi-final against Athleague of Roscommon has been postponed.

The teams were due to meet at Inniskeen Grattans in county Monaghan at 1pm on Saturday but Storm Eunice has seen to that.

The postponement follows that of Slaughtneil's All Ireland semi-final which was due to be played on Sunday.