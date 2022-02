Slaughtneil's All-Ireland Camogie semi-final with Sarsfields at Breffni Park has been postponed because of the weather.

The Derry and Ulster champions were due to meet the Galway side in Cavan at 2pm on Saturday but the effects of Storm Eunice has seen to that.

The second semi-final, between Scariff-Ogonnelloe and champions Oulart-The Ballagh, is set to take place in Clonmel on Sunday.