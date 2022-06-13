Derry drawn to play Clare in All Ireland quarter-finals

DERRY will play Clare in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland senior football championships.

The draw was made this morning on RTE, with the winners facing the victors in the tie between Galway and Armagh.

Exact dates and kick-off times for the tie are yet to be confirmed by the GAA, although the quarter finals will be played over the weekend of June 25-26.

It's expected further details will be announced this afternoon.

Full draw: Galway v Armagh, Kerry v Mayo, Cork v Dublin, Derry v Clare.

Semi-final draw: Galway/Armagh v Derry/Clare, Kerry/Mayo v Cork/Dublin.

Meanwhile, Derry minors will face Galway in the All Ireland semi-final after the westerners defeated Dublin at the weekend.

Kerry and Mayo meet in the other last four tie.

Reaction in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper.