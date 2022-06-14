Eoghan Rua step up plans for second pitch

FRIENDS of Eoghan Rua GAC Coleraine are inviting members of the public to an information evening in Dominican College Portstewart tonight (Tuesday) to hear about the club’s plans for a second pitch.

Details of fundraising initiatives will be revealed, including news of a Grand Develoment Draw with a first prize of £10,000.

Tickets are priced at £20 each or 10 for £100 and prizes will be drawn next spring.

Everyone is invited to come along and hear about the club’s exciting plans as it looks towards a bright future.

"We are fortunate enough to have our own pitch and clubrooms but, as numbers rise within the club and the demand for our sports grow within the area, there is a need for a second pitch at Eoghan Rua GAC," explained a club spokesperson.

"We need help to build our second pitch. To do this, we have launched our 'Grand Development Draw.' Every ticket bought for this draw will allow us to create a club for the future, a club that children from Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart and further afield want to be a part of.

"By building a second pitch we can ensurethat the future of Eoghan Rua is bright and that we continue to provide a welcoming social and sporting environment as a club," the spokesperson added.

Tuesday evening's event starts at 8pm in Dominican College Portstewart and everyone is invited to attend.