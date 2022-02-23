Borough bears the full brunt of Storm Franklin

DISRUPTED power supplies and damaged buildings were left in the wake of Storm Franklin which struck the borough on Monday.

At Magilligan weather station, gusts of 76 mph were recorded in the early hours of the morning.

Met Éireann warned of exceptionally high seas with ‘phenomenal’ wave heights of 15.8m reported off the coast of county Donegal.

On north coast beaches, wave models indicated the swell would peak early on Monday morning with expected wave heights of of 7m (23 feet).

And, as high tide approached, Coleraine Coastguard warned 'weather watchers' about the dangers of being swept off their feet.

“No photograph is worth risking your life for,” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, inland, North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine was forced to close after high winds caused structural damage to the building.

The roof of one of the school's classrooms was blown off and the school closed for safety reasons.

NI Electricity networks reported disruption to power supplies near Castleroe, Ballycastle, Macosquin and Stranocum.

Storm Franklin was the third named storm to hit Northern Ireland within the space of a week.

On Friday, snow accompanying Storm Eunice caused disruption on roads over high ground across the borough.

And it’s not over yet.

Meteorologists have attributed the current activity to the path of the jet stream which is funnelling deep depressions in our direction.

Particularly windy conditions around Thursday could end up being named as Storm Gladys.



