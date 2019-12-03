G-Mac teed up to host Irish Open

LOCAL hero Graeme McDowell is being tipped to follow in the footsteps of fellow Irish golfer Rory McIlroy and host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open when it returns to Portstewart Golf Club in 2021.

The Portrush man would be the perfect fit to act as tournament host to the Rolex Series event in two years’ time, having grown up just around the coast.

Members of Portstewart Golf Club unanimously agreed at their annual general meeting last week to welcome the flagship European Tour event back to the Strand Course for a second time.

Current world number three Jon Rahm lifted the trophy on its first visit in 2017 and won the crown for a second time at Lahinch in County Clare earlier this year.

