John bags first hole in one - aged 12!

John bags first hole in one - aged 12!

John William Burke.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

THIS is the 12-year-old who is the envy of golfers everywhere.

For not only did he shoot his first hole-in-one recently, but he also achieved the rare feat of having a sub-60 score in the same round.

Playing in the final event of the year on the Irish Junior Golf Tour at Ballycastle, Mayo’s John William Burke carded a simply sensational round - shooting an incredible 12-under 59.

To make the day even more memorable he carded his first ever ace in the same round - at a par four as well!

“I didn’t really overreact but I was obviously really happy,” admitted modest John, who plays at Ballyhaunis and has a handicap of 7.4.

One for the future no doubt...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130