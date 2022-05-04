AIG and Golf Ireland launch 2022 season of competitions

AIG Insurance, proud sponsor of Golf Ireland, today officially launched this year’s AIG Men’s and Women’s Cups & Shields and AIG Men’s and Women’s Irish Amateur Close Championships at Elm Park Golf Club in Dublin. AIG also revealed online discounted offers on new car and home insurance policies for Golf Ireland members.



On hand to help the launch were Dublin GAA stars Sinéad Aherne and Cormac Costello, as well as Elm Park’s Louise Mernagh and Rachael McDonnell, James Kelly and John Cleary, who were part of their Barton Shield (men) and Senior Cup (women) winning teams.



To celebrate the start of the competitions across Ireland, AIG Insurance also revealed that Golf Ireland members who take out car or home insurance with AIG will not only be able to avail of discounted rates but will also be able to claim further benefits including:



This year’s AIG Men’s and Women’s Cups and Shields are already underway with the finals in Tramore (September 1st-4th), Slieve Russell (September 7th-11th) and Knightsbrook (September 15th-18th).



This year’s AIG Men’s & Women’s Irish Amateur Close Championships are due to take place in Headford between August 13th-17th (men) and Grange between June 11th-14th (women).



Speaking about the launch today, Aidan Connaughton, General Manager at AIG Ireland commented: “We’re delighted to be in the beautiful surroundings of Elm Park today to officially launch this year’s AIG Men’s and Women’s Cups & Shields and AIG Men’s and Women’s Irish Amateur Close Championships.



“We’re very proud of the relationship we have built with Golf Ireland over the years and we’re sure that their members have benefited from our commitment to them. We have been proudly sponsoring and supporting Irish Amateur golf for more than a quarter of a century now and it’s hugely important for us that we have always supported the men’s and women’s games equally. This reflects and aligns with core AIG brand, diversity, equity and inclusion values along with supporting the communities and people we serve.



“Today we say a special thanks to Sinéad Aherne and AN OTHER, as well as Elm Park’s Louise Mernagh Rachael McDonnell, James Kelly and John Cleary for taking the time to be with us at our launch. We’re very much looking forward to the golf action getting underway and we to wish everyone involved the very best of luck in their respective competitions.”



Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly added: “For well over two decades, AIG Insurance have been a tremendous supporter of Irish Amateur golf, and their ongoing commitment and support to the elite level and inter-club competitions is greatly valued by Golf Ireland



“Elm Park and its golfers had such a successful 2021 season, that it felt right we launched our 2022 partnership with AIG at the club.”