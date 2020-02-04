Eglinton SME wins Innovation award

HAWTHORN Heights, based in Eglinton, is one of only five businesses across the island that has been recognised for its innovation capabilities by InterTradeIreland’s FUSION Programme.



The company specialises in the design and installation of play parks, sports pitches and landscaping. The SME has been in business for twenty years and has recently doubled its turnover with assistance from InterTradeIreland.



The firm took part in InterTradeIreland’s FUSION programme - an initiative that supports business development and innovation by partnering companies with third level institutions, and high calibre graduates in science, engineering or technology for up to 18 months. The graduate works directly with the business to deliver new products or improved processes.

