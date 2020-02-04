Top marks for Rossmar School

EAST Derry SDLP Assembly Member John Dallat has described the board of governors of Rossmar School, Limavady as ‘probably the best I have ever worked with’.

He was commenting on the success of the school in achieving the additional classrooms needed to meet the needs of future enrolment at the school.



He said: “When I first met the Principal, Caroline Clements and her board of governors and learned of the serious shortcomings in the capacity of the new school already under construction I could see that the task to win the additional classrooms and other key items would be Herculean given the Assembly was suspended and only civil servants to talk to.

