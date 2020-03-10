WOLFHOUNDS MARCH ON IN ULSTER LEAGUE

Ulster Football Junior League - Quarter Final

Limavady Wolfhounds ......... 1-14

Cookstown Fr. Rock's ........... 3-07

BEING their second game in three days, the Wolfhounds could have been forgiven for appearing fatigued in this Ulster League clash.

Limavady seized a three-to-nothing lead in the first ten minutes of the game and took most of the initiative for the opening period. Cookstown then came back into the game and there was more of a genuine contest.

Cookstown were creating many chances often travelling the length of the pitch with counter attacks but were wasting great opportunities to convert scores either by kicking wides or being dispossessed by the Na Cúnna full back line. Limavady goalkeeper, Dean McInnes made an unfortunate error 25 minutes in which resulted in a goal for Fr. Rock's and gave them the lead. The athletic Cookstown side now found their feet and soon had a second goal and ended the half three points the better.

Limavady struggled to gain control as the second half began and were finding it difficult to win kickouts in midfield. Limavady made substitutions with Harry McLaughlin, David Brolly and Cormac Quigley coming on which changed the game. Limavady became more successful going forward.

A Cormac Quigley goal followed by a quick Sheagh McLaughlin point now gave the Wolfhounds the momentum and several converted Ruairi Hassan frees allowed breathing room. Fr. Rock's picked up a red card after a petulant kickout giving them a further disadvantage going into the final five minutes. Cookstown scored a last minute penalty but were too late to make a successful comeback as Limavady ended the game with a one point victory. The Wolfhounds remain unbeaten this season and now progress to the semi-finals.

Ben Deery stood out as an assured presence at Full Back with several dispossessions and clean catches while Cormac Quigley sparked energy for Limavady with his second half introduction and 1-1 tally. It was a toss-up between these two for man of the match.

DJ Print James O'Hagan Cup – Round One

Meanwhile, in the DJ Print James O’Hagan Cup, One point was all that separated the sides on a bitterly cold Friday night on the edge of the Sperrin Mountains at Craigbane.

Limavady went 3 points in front thanks to three converted free-kick points from Richard King in a low scoring first half. Craigbane were able to tag on one point just before the break but both sides were struggling to contend with the heavily saturated playing surface.

Craigbane were able to find more rhythm in the second half and were racking up scores regularly. They were able to find the net 10 minutes after the restart which was then followed by a Ricky King goal for Limavady. Cormac Quigley came off the bench and was placed on the edge of the square. With his first action of the game Quigley was able to receive the ball, beat his man and zoom towards goal to finish off comfortably.

The sides were level coming into the closing stages and with five minutes of extra-time on the clock David Brolly kicked between the posts to assure victory for the hounds.

Craigbane will be frustrated that they kicked so many wides throughout the game but it was Limavady who were pleased to move onto the next round where they will face Slaughtmanus on Friday night.