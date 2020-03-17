‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Nicholl

SINN Fein Councillor Dermot Nicholl is appealing to parents and guardians of pupils at Ballykelly Primary School to be mindful of where they are parking when collecting their children.

Mr Nicholl expressed his concerns regarding the road safety measures outside the school as he believes there is an “accident waiting to happen.”

He explained: “Parents/guardians who are collecting their children have been parking on the footpath outside the school and I have been told there has been a lot of near misses.

“I spoke to other businesses in the area and I have emailed my concerns to the road service.

“I have also requested a meeting to discuss potential options for car parking in that area or perhaps the raising of kerbs or the placing of bollards.

“This will hopefully ease congestion problems outside the school and prevent parents from parking on the kerbs.”

According to Mr Nicholl, who has also been championing a speed limit of 20mph outside all local schools, everyone has to come together in a bid to prevent the risk of a potential accident outside the school.

“If everyone plays their part and comes together then it will stop happening; this cannot continue.”