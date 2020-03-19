Council agrees crisis measures

Councillors have rejected plans to delegate decisions around the Covid-19 crises to party group leaders and members of Cloonavin's senior management team.

Instead all 40 elected members will vote on future measures via email.

The decision making process was top of the agenda at an emergency meeting held on Thursday evening.

But there also moves to shut Flowerfield and Roe Valley Arts Centres, museums and town halls.

Community Centres and public toilets will be closed on a case by case basis.

Although the crises has yet to affect bin collections – and officers reported the loss of very few staff so far - members agreed that waste operations will be scaled back if the crises deepens.

As reported in the Chronicle last week, the most severe measures could see blue bin collections halted and, as a “last resort”, blacks bins could be lifted just once every four weeks.

As one of the council's 'critical functions' extra staff are being retrained to assist in waste management operations.

The Chronicle understands employees from other departments are already learning to drive HGV refuse trucks.

