Nine new positive cases of Coronavirus in NI

10 more confirmed COVID-19 cases here

Coronavirus cases have risen to 77 in Northern Ireland.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

As of 2pm on Thursday 19 March, testing has resulted in 9 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 77.

1 person who tested positive has sadly died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,646.

People with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130