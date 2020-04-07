‘Burn-out’ fears as virus hits local Jobs and Benefits staff

Limavady’s Jobs and Benefits Office.

ONLY nine people were manning a local Jobs and Benefits Office normally staffed by 45 at one stage last, the Chronicle has learned.

Limavady's Mail Opening Unit processes postal benefit and grant applications, including bereavement payments, from claimants all over the province.

Unions say a depleted workforce is facing a workload that's expanding rapidly amid the Covid-19 crisis.
And they are concerned that if the situation deteriorates further, members are facing burn-out.

Since the crisis struck the Department for Communities (DfC), which runs Jobs and Benefits offices has faced tens of thousands of claims – particularly for Universal Credit.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

