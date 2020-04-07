Close shave for Oliver!

TALK about giving something back...



Young Oliver Dickey from Coleraine has certainly done that after shaving off his hair to raise much needed funds for the beleagured NHS.



Oliver (11) knows all about the vital work our health workers do, having been diagnosed with cerebal palsy at a young age.



And it was because of the levels of care and support he received during his numerous visits to hospitals that he decided to help at this time of crisis.



But why shave his hair?



Mum Charlene explains: “My husband Neil had planned to get the boys to the barbers before lockdown kicked in but didn’t make it, so he had to order some clippers to shave his own head,” said Charlene.

“He joked with the boys about shaving theirs and showed them some videos of footballers doing it.



“Oliver, of course, jumped up and said he wanted to do his.

