Covid-19 call centre up and running

A COUNCIL-RUN call centre, hastily set up in Portstewart, is now directing an army of volunteers towards the borough's most vulnerable and isolated residents.



The Covid-19 Co-ordination Hub was established last week by Causeway Coast and Glens Council to ensure no-one is missed by the massive community effort to keep older people supplied with groceries and vital medicines.



The council has acknowledged the hard work already done by community organisations, church groups and sporting bodies, and has praise the extraordinary spirit of volunteers.



But it fears some households are falling through the cracks.



People new to the area or without family support networks remain vulnerable.



And with supermarket delivery services overwhelmed with demand, the co-ordination hub aims to plug the gap.



Anyone can now phone a single help line operated by Advice NI.



Requests from Causeway Coast and Glens residents are fed through to a call centre at Flowerfield Arts Centre and staff there assign each case to the appropriate volunteer group.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*