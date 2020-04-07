Getting to the church in time - just!

Coleraine man marries Kilkenny sweetheart - just hours after lockdown announced

Brian and Abbie pictured after their wedding in Kilkenny.

MARITAL vows were exchanged in just the nick of time as a Coleraine man tied the knot with his beloved, just hours after Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the lockdown in the Republic of Ireland.

After scheduling their big day for Saturday, April 25, Coleraine man Brian Alcorn and his now-wife Abbie from Kilkenny, were forced to change their plans at the last minute due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the help of the bride’s father and some quick thinking, the pair was able to tie the knot on Friday, March 27 in Waterford as wedding ceremonies closed across the country.

“Abbie and I planned to marry on 25th April 2020 and we always wanted the traditional wedding ceremony followed by a fun reception with all our friends and family,” he said.

“We were to marry at St. Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny and we were excited to marry in this beautiful historic church – in particular Abbie who was excited for the walk down the long aisle.

