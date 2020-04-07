On the ball when it comes to helping

OFFICIALS of a local youth football club have thanked everyone who helped in sourcing and distributing vital PPE to health care workers across the borough over the past week.



It comes as NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis revealed on Monday that a shipment of five million pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE) had been delivered to Northern Ireland.



He said it would be delivered to the health services ‘in the course of the day’ and that it would help ensure sure staff had the ‘protection they need.’



Prior to the shipment, members of Bertie Peacock Youths took matters into their own hands when it became known that vital equipment was in short supply at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.



“The idea came when I saw a post from a girl called Megan. She was writing about her mother who is a nurse in Causeway and how sad it was to see her stretched to her limits with a massive shortage of PPE,” explained club chairman Jamie Selfridge.

